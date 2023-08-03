Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,836.67.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

