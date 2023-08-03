Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,836.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.