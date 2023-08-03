ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $20.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.81. 300,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.