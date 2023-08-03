Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 656,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.