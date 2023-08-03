Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $156.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 271.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.