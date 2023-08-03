APENFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.18 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. APENFT has a total market cap of $87.92 million and $24.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

