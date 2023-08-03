Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.25 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.10 EPS.

Appian Trading Down 0.5 %

Appian stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 236,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,066. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Appian by 1,038.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

