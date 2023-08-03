Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 4,427,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

