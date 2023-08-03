AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $773,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

