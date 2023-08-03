AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $773,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

