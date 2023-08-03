Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $118.32 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Arbitrum
Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.
Buying and Selling Arbitrum
