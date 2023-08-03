Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.