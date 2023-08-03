Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,065 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $137,604,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.00. The company had a trading volume of 645,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

