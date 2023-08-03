Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 3.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $51,627,118. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 374.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

