Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,295,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 1,218,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

