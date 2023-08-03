Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,888. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

