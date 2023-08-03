Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $8.13 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.90 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

