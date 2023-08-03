Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 348 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.14. 1,022,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.