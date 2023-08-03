Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 384 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.22. 286,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,297. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

