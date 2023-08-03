Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,002. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

