ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of ArcBest worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 301,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,936. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

