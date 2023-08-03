Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,544,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,025 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

