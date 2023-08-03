Ardor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.29 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.18 million and $18.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

