Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.76. 2,777,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.