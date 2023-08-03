Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ANET traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.76. 2,777,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
