Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.10 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001902 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,693,154 coins and its circulating supply is 174,693,038 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

