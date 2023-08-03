Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 65,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.