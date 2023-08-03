Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

