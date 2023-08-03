Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 755.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Up 0.1 %

First Solar stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 391,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,549. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,590 shares of company stock worth $14,044,292 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

