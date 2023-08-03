Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $9.77 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 3,258,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

