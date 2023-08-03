Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 631,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 897,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

