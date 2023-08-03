Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.9% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $3,411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 575,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

CMC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 109,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.