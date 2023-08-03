Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 426,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. 1,712,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,835. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.