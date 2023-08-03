Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.51. 177,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,859. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

