Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,665,587 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.1 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 6,027,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

