Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 421,080 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,080 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of Aramark worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 506,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,066. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.