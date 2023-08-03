Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 43,856 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,856 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EFX traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average of $211.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

