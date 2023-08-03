Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 317,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

