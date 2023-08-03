Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 192.07% from the company’s previous close.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. On average, analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 362,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,834 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
