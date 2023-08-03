Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 192.07% from the company’s previous close.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. On average, analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $114,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 42,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $308,233.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,902 shares in the company, valued at $343,791.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,845 shares of company stock valued at $720,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 362,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,834 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

