Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APAM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 308,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.