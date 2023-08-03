Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $375.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 632,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 594,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 257,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

