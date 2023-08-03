Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AINC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 2,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

