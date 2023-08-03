Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NYSE:AWH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

