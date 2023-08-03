Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 33,651 shares of company stock valued at $35,022 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

