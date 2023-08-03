Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.