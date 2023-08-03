Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.