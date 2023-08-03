Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.84. 104,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,524. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

