Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 182,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,437. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Citigroup raised Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

