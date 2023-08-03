Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AESI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 227,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.