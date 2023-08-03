Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 to $6.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ATO traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 1,117,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,920. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.