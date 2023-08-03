AtonRa Partners Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

NYSE FLT traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

