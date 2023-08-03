AtonRa Partners Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

