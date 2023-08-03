AtonRa Partners Invests $284,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,962 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,781,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,533,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 121,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,242. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Splunk

Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

