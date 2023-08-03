AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Affirm were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.